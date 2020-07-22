Championship: What could happen in a fascinating finale on Wednesday

Brentford boss Thomas Frank (left) and Fulham counterpart Scott Parker (right) both have their sights on Slaven Bilic's West Brom

Has there ever been a more complicated climax to a league season?

Eleven of the remaining 12 Championship fixtures still have ramifications at both ends of the table as a fascinating campaign concludes on Wednesday.

Leeds United are champions. At least that is settled - but that is just about all we know for sure.

The greatest minds at BBC Sport dust off their collective maths certificates to simplify everything else on what is bound to be a head-scratching promotion, play-off and relegation finale.

Automatic for one of three people

There was a reasonable chance that the race for the second automatic promotion place would be settled following the penultimate round of fixtures.

But defeats for both West Bromwich Albion, against Huddersfield Town on Friday, and Brentford, against Stoke City on Saturday, means things have got a bit more confusing.

It's now three into one when it comes to joining Leeds United in next season's Premier League. Baggies boss Slaven Bilic has the upper hand, but Brentford counterpart Thomas Frank and Fulham manager Scott Parker have other ideas.

West Bromwich Albion will be promoted if they beat QPR, or they manage to better or match the Brentford and Fulham results. If Fulham draw and Brentford and West Brom both lose, the Baggies will still go up.

will be promoted if they beat QPR, or they manage to better or match the Brentford and Fulham results. If Fulham draw and Brentford and West Brom both lose, the Baggies will still go up. Brentford will be promoted if they better West Brom's result, or draw and West Brom lose and Fulham do not win. Fulham must win and the Bees have to fail to win for Fulham to go up.

will be promoted if they better West Brom's result, or draw and West Brom lose and Fulham do not win. Fulham must win and the Bees have to fail to win for Fulham to go up. Fulham have a vastly inferior goal difference and can only be promoted if they beat Wigan, West Brom lose and Brentford fail to beat Barnsley.

The play-off puzzle

Swansea boss Steve Cooper's most realistic chance of a top-six place relies on Cardiff losing

The play-off picture seems the least complicated of the three promotion and relegation scenarios.

Two of West Brom, Brentford and Fulham will be in the play-offs. Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City are strong favourites to make up the quartet, needing just a point to prolong their season. But the Bluebirds' bitter rivals Swansea City are looking to take advantage of any serious slip-ups.

Nottingham Forest will make the play-offs if they get at least a point against Stoke, or they at least match Cardiff's result, or Swansea fail to win or win but do not overturn a five-goal swing in goal difference.

will make the play-offs if they get at least a point against Stoke, or they at least match Cardiff's result, or Swansea fail to win or win but do not overturn a five-goal swing in goal difference. Cardiff City will make the play-offs if they get at least a point, or Swansea fail to win.

will make the play-offs if they get at least a point, or Swansea fail to win. Swansea City will have to make up a five-goal swing in goal difference to overhaul Forest - if the Reds lose - to make the top six, but just need to win and hope Cardiff lose to go above their fellow Welsh side.

A bewildering battle at the bottom

The many expressions of facing relegation

Things are anything but clear at the other end of the Championship table with as many as 10 teams still technically in danger of dropping out of the second tier.

Seven of those are affected purely because of results on the pitch, but Wigan, who face a 12-point deduction for entering administration, as well as Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday, who are both contesting English Football charges, could also be drawn in.

The Wigan sanction is "subject to appeal", which is due to take place on 31 July, and the Latics have appointed leading barrister David Phillips QC.

On the pitch, managerless Huddersfield Town are as good as safe because it would take the Terriers losing and a goal difference swing of 14 to see Luton go above them. And that, of course, assumes all the other teams that can catch the too.

That leaves six. And Hull appear pretty much doomed come what may...

Hull City can only stay up if they win, Barnsley fail to win, Charlton and Luton both lose and the Tigers also make up a 16-goal swing in goal difference over the Addicks. In effect, they are relying on Wigan losing or drawing and then losing their appeal against the points deduction.

can only stay up if they win, Barnsley fail to win, Charlton and Luton both lose and the Tigers also make up a 16-goal swing in goal difference over the Addicks. In effect, they are relying on Wigan losing or drawing and then losing their appeal against the points deduction. Barnsley, like Hull, must also win to have any chance of staying up and hope Charlton lose and Luton fail to win. If Charlton draw Barnsley would need to beat Brentford by 10 goals to go above the Addicks.

like Hull, must also win to have any chance of staying up and hope Charlton lose and Luton fail to win. If Charlton draw Barnsley would need to beat Brentford by 10 goals to go above the Addicks. Luton Town could be safe with a draw, if Charlton lose. But they need to win to stand any hope of going above Birmingham and Middlesbrough, who are both two points above the Hatters with a much better goal difference.

could be safe with a draw, if Charlton lose. But they need to win to stand any hope of going above Birmingham and Middlesbrough, who are both two points above the Hatters with a much better goal difference. Charlton Athletic's goal difference, therefore, means they will realistically be safe with a win even if the teams above them win, while it also means if they match Luton's result, a draw should also be enough.

goal difference, therefore, means they will realistically be safe with a win even if the teams above them win, while it also means if they match Luton's result, a draw should also be enough. Realistically Birmingham City and Middlesbrough just need a point to be safe as they are two points above the bottom three.

Still with us? And remember this is the slightly simpler version.

The boost for the teams in the bottom six is the situation at Wigan, which means they will incur a 12-point deduction at the end of the season for entering administration. The sanction only comes into force after the campaign is over because, had Wigan finished in the bottom three anyway, it would be carried over to 2020-21.

This would move Wigan from 13th to 22nd, above Barnsley on goal difference. It would mean Luton are out of the bottom three and Birmingham and Middlesbrough are safe.

Sheffield Wednesday have been charged with misconduct by the EFL over the £60m sale of their Hillsborough stadium but have appealed and are awaiting the outcome. If the verdict is not in their favour, punishments range from a financial penalty to a points deduction, which could be as high as 21.

Derby County have been charged with breaching spending rules in relation to the sale of their stadium, Pride Park. They have also denied any wrongdoing, but could face a points deduction if they are found guilty.

Never mind the wire, this is almost certain to go beyond the wire.

Fixtures

Birmingham City v Derby County

Brentford v Barnsley

Cardiff City v Hull

Leeds United v Charlton Athletic

Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers

Millwall v Huddersfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough

Wigan Athletic v Fulham