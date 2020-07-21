Ross County: Stuart Kettlewell warns test delays will cause more call-offs

Media playback is not supported on this device Stuart Kettlewell: Ross County manager warns test delays will cause more call-offs

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell has warned Scottish Premiership games will be called off if clubs do not adhere to Covid-19 testing rules.

Kettlewell was "absolutely livid" after Saturday's friendly with Hibernian was postponed when the Easter Road side did not receive test results in time.

County had travelled as far as Perth when their preparations for the 1 August season start was disturbed.

"If this happened in a week-and-a-half, you can't play," Kettlewell said.

"We all know the rules, what we have to do, what the pitfalls are if we don't operate in the correct manner - we know the government will step in and tell us we can't play football."

Kettlewell stressed he was not "going after Hibs" when asked whether an apology had been forthcoming following Saturday's late call off.

He explained that County tested their players on the Tuesday, with the results returned 48 hours later and passed on to the Scottish FA.

After the call-off, Hibs have moved their testing day from Friday to Thursday.

"It's not on me to tell people whether I think Hibs are doing things right or wrong or whether it's the testing company's fault," Kettlewell added.

"I was absolutely livid on Saturday for a number of different reasons: sitting with a group of players at Perth to see if we're going to get test results, to see if we're going to be able to actually play the game."

"The game had been planned weeks in advance. I need game-time for my players."