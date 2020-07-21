SPFL urged to adopt 'stronger' anti-racism message

Players in England's Premier League have been taking a knee since the season resumed

An anti-racism charity say there is widespread support for the SPFL to endorse the Black Lives Matter message.

Players in England's Premier League have been taking a knee before all matches since the season restarted.

Show Racism The Red Card has called on Scotland's league body to emulate the gesture.

The SPFL responded: "Discussions have been ongoing between parties and we expect to be in a position to offer clarity in the coming days."

It had previously indicated that it was a matter of individual choice.

"We've been speaking to the SPFL and the PFA Scotland union and we now have full support from the players for action," Show Racism The Red Card's Jordan Allison told BBC Scotland.

"The SPFL says it's up to the players if they want to take the knee. We feel it should be a stronger message than that.

"The SPFL now has a fantastic opportunity to respond to this growing movement."