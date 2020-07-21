Aberdeen v Rangers to kick off new Scottish Premiership campaign

Aberdeen and Rangers shared the points in a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie in December

Aberdeen v Rangers will be the opening match of the new Scottish Premiership season following a change of kick-off time at Pittodrie.

The 1 August fixture has been brought forward to 12:30 BST from the originally scheduled 17:30 at the request of broadcasters Sky.

BBC Radio Scotland will provide live commentary, with text updates on the BBC Sport website.

Rangers' last visit to Pittodrie was a 2-2 league draw in December.

The teams also drew, 0-0, at Ibrox on their most recent meeting on 1 February.

Dundee United host St Johnstone, Hibernian take on Kilmarnock and St Mirren meet Livingston in the other opening day games - all with 15:00 starts.