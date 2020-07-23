Premier League: Top 12 moments season - Liverpool, Vardy, Son

Liverpool have steamrollered their way to a first league title for 30 years this season

Eleven months after it started, the 2019-20 Premier League season is almost at an end.

There's been great goals, titanic tussles and historic moments as Liverpool secured their first top-flight title in 30 years in a campaign that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Sport takes a look at the 12 most memorable events of a long, dramatic and unusual season.

Norwich beat Manchester City

Norwich's win against Manchester City was their second on their return to the Premier League

Norwich's return to the Premier League may only have been short-lived but they should certainly be praised for sticking to their style throughout.

Their easy-on-the-eye football was a welcome addition and early in the season it helped them produce a couple of shocks - most notably when they beat reigning champions Manchester City 3-2 in September.

That was City's first defeat since January 2019 and gave the Canaries hope that they could avoid the drop. Ultimately, they ran out of steam but this result will live long in the memory of Norwich fans.

Leicester put nine past Southampton

All three of Vardy's goals came in the second half of the 9-0 win at Southampton

Given how Southampton have played since the restart in June, it is hard to believe they were on the end of a defeat earlier in the season that almost went into double figures.

Back in October, Leicester ran riot as Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both scored hat-tricks in a 9-0 win.

It was an embarrassing scoreline at the time and put the Saints into the relegation zone, but in many ways it proved the making of them. They went on to survive comfortably and could be a good shout to battle much higher up the table next season.

Liverpool beat Manchester City to go eight clear

Liverpool produced a statement with their impressive win over Manchester City in November

Just 12 games into the season and Liverpool struck a blow that Manchester City arguably never recovered from.

The Reds beat their rivals 3-1 at Anfield to go eight points clear at the top of the table.

Pre-match, it was billed as the defining moment in Liverpool's 30-year quest to land the title, and so it proved as the Reds went on to further strengthen their grip on top spot.

Spurs sack Pochettino

Pochettino was sacked 171 days after taking Tottenham to the Champions League final

November signalled the end of an era at Spurs as Mauricio Pochettino was sacked after five and a half years at the club, with Jose Mourinho promptly brought in as his replacement.

The right decision? Time will tell, with Tottenham yet to be certain of either a top-six finish or playing European football next season.

Son's wonder goal versus Burnley

Son Heung-min ran 70 metres up the pitch to score this superb goal against Burnley

It is a little bit hard to remember some of the goals from this season considering it feels like it started before the dawn of time, but one strike in particular stands out: Son Heung-min's beauty against Burnley in December.

The Tottenham forward got the ball just outside his box and, 12 seconds and 12 touches later, he had shredded the visiting defence and slotted past Nick Pope to help Spurs on their way to a 5-0 win.

The strike topped a BBC fan vote in May and there's been little since the restart that have come close to that wonderful solo effort.

Ancelotti's appointment as Everton manager

Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva at the Toffees

Everton pulled off a significant coup in December when they managed to attract three-time Champions League-winner Carlo Ancelotti to become their manager.

At the time, the Toffees were in danger of becoming embroiled in a relegation battle, but the Italian pulled them away from danger and Everton fans are likely to be excited to see what he can do after a full pre-season.

Watford end Liverpool's unbeaten run

Ismaila Sarr scored two goals as Watford beat Liverpool 3-0

Nobody saw this one coming.

Liverpool were on a relentless march towards the title when they arrived at Vicarage Road in February to take on a Watford side inside the relegation zone and without a win in their past five games.

But the Hornets turned on the style to run out surprise 3-0 winners, ending the Reds' hopes of finishing the season unbeaten.

Coronavirus stops the season

Games have returned with social distancing regulations in place after the season was suspended following Mikel Arteta's positive coronavirus test

If we're talking about moments of the season then this is obviously a biggie.

On 12 March, Arsenal confirmed that boss Arteta had tested positive for Covid-19. The following day, elite football in Britain was suspended and would not resume until 17 June.

Blades suffer goalline technology blow

Orjan Nyland carried the ball over the goalline but it was not picked up by technology

It did not take long for technology to become a talking point after the season restarted - the very day it returned in fact - although this wasn't to do with the much-maligned video assistant referee.

This time, it was goalline technology that caused frustration as it failed to pick up Oliver Norwood's free-kick crossing the line in Sheffield United's goalless draw at Aston Villa.

Luiz horror show against Manchester City

Luiz capped an error-strewn performance against Manchester City by getting sent off

A day to forget for David Luiz as everything that could go wrong, did.

Against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in June, the Arsenal defender came off the bench in the first half, was at fault for Raheem Sterling's opener, gave away a penalty, and then got himself sent off.

It wasn't ideal timing, either, with his contract up at the end of that month. Luckily for him, Arteta kept the faith and Luiz signed a one-year deal a few days later.

Liverpool win league and celebrate after watching Chelsea beat Manchester City

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in a thrilling game between Chelsea and Manchester City on 25 June

For a long, long, long, long, long time, everyone knew Liverpool were going to win the league this season.

Their dominance was such that they really should have been celebrating far earlier than most title-winners do but, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the three-month break in the season, the moment was not confirmed until 25 June.

On that day, Liverpool players and fans watched as Manchester City took on Chelsea, knowing if Pep Guardiola's side failed to win then the Reds' 30-year wait for a top-flight title would finally be over.

City did lose, but the game itself was arguably one of the most exciting since the restart and the tension and then relief at the final whistle perhaps only enhanced the Liverpool celebrations.

Vardy reaches 100 Premier League goals

Jamie Vardy joined an exclusive club earlier this month when his two goals against Crystal Palace meant the Leicester forward became the 29th player to reach 100 Premier League goals in the competition's history.

It is a hugely impressive achievement, even more so when you consider he was still playing non-league football at the age of 25.