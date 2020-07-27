Premier League: Transfer window key dates and potential moves

Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz are some of the players who have been linked with moves this summer

The summer transfer window is now open, allowing clubs to buy and sell players in preparation for the new season.

The 2019-20 campaign may only just have finished but the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on football this year means there are just seven weeks until next season begins.

How long is the transfer window open for? When is deadline day and who could be on the move this summer? BBC Sport answers the questions you may have.

When did the transfer window open and when does it close?

The transfer window opened at midnight today and will remain open for 10 weeks, closing on 5 October at 23:00 BST.

A domestic-only window will be added from 5 October and will be in place until 17:00 BST on 16 October.

What is the domestic-only window?

The extension to the summer window will allow Premier League clubs to trade with their English Football League counterparts, with players able to make either loan or permanent moves.

However, no transfers between two Premier League clubs can take place during this window.

When does the new season start in England?

It was confirmed on Friday that the 2020-21 Premier League and English Football League seasons will start on Saturday, 12 September.

The top-flight campaign will end on 23 May, while the Championship, League One and League Two seasons will finish on 8 and 9 May.

What about Scotland?

Rangers recently completed the signing of former Brighton defender Leon Balogun, who had a short spell at Wigan before the Championship season concluded last week

The transfer window in Scotland opened on 14 July and runs for 12 weeks, closing at midnight on 5 October.

The Scottish Premiership season begins on 1 August.

And the rest of Europe?

The transfer window in Germany is already open, with clubs having been allowed to buy and sell since 15 July.

France decided not to resume their domestic season after the coronavirus suspension so their transfer window opened as normal on 8 June, but only for domestic transfers. The maximum a window can run for is 12 weeks, so it is not yet clear when the Ligue 1 window will close.

In Spain, the window will open on 4 August while the Italian transfer window will not open until 1 September.

The windows in Germany, Italy and Spain will all close on 5 October, the same day as in England.

Which players could be on the move?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one player to keep an eye on, with the future of the Arsenal striker seemingly uncertain.

The Gunners are keen for Aubameyang, who scored 20 goals in 2019-20, to sign a new contract, but he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Sancho has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United this summer

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is said to be Manchester United's top summer target while German midfielder Kai Havertz could also be on his way to the Premier League, with the Bayer Leverkusen player reportedly close to joining Chelsea.

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish and Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also appear likely to be in demand this summer, with interest reported from multiple clubs.

Some of last season's standout performers in the Championship could also be heading to the top flight. QPR playmaker Eberechi Eze has been linked with newly promoted Leeds while Said Benrahma could be on the move if Brentford fail to get promoted via the play-offs. Benrahama has been linked with West Ham.