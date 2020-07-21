Coventry City announce plans for new stadium on edge of city

Coventry City will play in the Championship next season after winning the League One title in 2019-20

Coventry City have revealed plans to return to the city by building a new stadium as part of a partnership with the University of Warwick.

The club have announced that they intend to relocate to the south-west edge of the city and build on land owned by the university.

The club left the Ricoh Arena in 2019 at the end of a long-running dispute.

City won the League One title in 2019-20 while playing their home games at St Andrew's in Birmingham.

The Sky Blues signed up to move there in the summer of 2019, initially for one season, but the arrangement was always considered open-ended and has proved a success for both parties.

A joint statement from the club and the university said both "are committed to a visionary, environmentally friendly stadium in terms of materials, energy, noise, building and of course access".

The statement added: "We envision supporters arriving at the stadium through a new light rail station at the ground running alongside a new link road.

"This will require significant discussion and partnership work with all surrounding local authorities, the West Midlands Combined Local Authority and the LEP to ensure the funding and support is there to provide that infrastructure.

"The club and the university wanted to make people aware of this exciting new development as soon as possible and hope that in doing so, it will pave the way to many discussions needed with a range of partners to progress this project."