Eric Dier: Tottenham player signs contract extension until 2024

Eric Dier has played 239 times for Spurs

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has extended his contract with the club until 2024.

The 26-year-old, who joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, was due to be out of contract next summer.

"I'm really happy to continue here and commit to this new journey we are on," said Dier, who can also play at centre-back.

"The club gave me my opportunity in England and has given me so much but I want to have even better times."

The England international added: "I still feel there are a lot of things I need to achieve here before its over. I feel like I'm at the beginning of a new journey albeit at the same place.

"My clear objective and I think the manager's clear objective is to try and win trophies for this club.

"When the day does come to leave this club I want to leave knowing that I have done that."

Dier has made 239 appearances for Spurs, scoring 11 times.