Jordan Moore-Taylor: Forest Green Rovers sign ex-MK Dons defender

Jordan Moore-Taylor played 16 times in all competitions for MK Dons last season

Forest Green Rovers have signed centre-back Jordan Moore-Taylor on a two-year deal after he was released by MK Dons.

The 26-year-old spent two seasons in Milton Keynes after joining from Exeter City in July 2018.

Forest Green's director of football Richard Hughes said the defender was "number one" on the club's list of summer transfer targets.

"Jordan is a good fit for the football club and one we've tracked for a long time," Hughes said.