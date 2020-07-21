Sean Dickson: Durham sign opener from Kent

Sean Dickson has scored 10 first-class hundreds

Durham have signed Kent opener Sean Dickson on a two-year deal.

South Africa-born Dickson will initially arrive on loan for the shortened 2020 season and will be used in both red and white ball cricket.

The 28-year-old has scored 3,736 first-class runs at an average of 34.59, including a best of 318 against Northamptonshire in 2017.

"We have been able to secure the signature of a proven performer," director of cricket Marcus North said.

"Sean's record in first-class cricket is exceptional, with a track record of scoring big hundreds and a reputation as one of the best fielders in the country, he will bring additional experience and quality to the Durham squad."

Meanwhile, James Weighell, 26, and Ben Whitehead, 23, will leave Durham when their contracts expire.

Middlesbrough-born Weighell played 15 first-class matches, taking 52 wickets and scoring 502 runs, while Whitehead's six appearances all came in T20 Blast.