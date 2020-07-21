Irish Cup: Cliftonville and Ballymena United seek arbitration over semi-final suspensions

David Jeffrey is set to serve a touchline ban for the semi-final showdown against Coleraine

Cliftonville and Ballymena United are seeking arbitration to the Irish FA after their appeals against suspensions for the Irish Cup semi-finals were rejected.

Reds defenders Garry Breen and Jamie Harney are set to miss Monday's tie against Glentoran at Windsor Park.

Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey and Steven McCullough will not be available against Coleraine on the same day.

A decision on the cases is expected to be reached by Friday.

The clubs, who have lodged for arbitration in conjunction with each other, argued that the bans would have already been served but for Covid-19 shutdown and should no longer apply.

However, the IFA said it would be "unjust" for the bans not to be served.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Cliftonville said the club has "issued procedures seeking brbitration to the Irish FA".

Harney and Breen are hoping to have their suspensions overturned

"While we respect the appeals board and their role, we strongly disagree with their interpretation of straightforward rules," the club said.

"This action is being taken along with a number of other clubs who have supported and contacted us today.

"I believe this ruling affects over 330 players at all levels within Northern Ireland, which is the equivalent of 30 teams sitting out games whenever we get the go-ahead to resume playing.

"We have worked with the Irish FA to get the matter dealt with quickly and hopefully it will not impact on any semi-finals due to take place next week."

The semi-finals at Windsor Park will see the first senior action since lrish League football was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The remainder of the Premiership season was cancelled so matches where the bans would have been served were not played.