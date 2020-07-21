All-island league: 20 of 22 top-flight clubs want Uefa to consider proposals

Dungannon and Cliftonville did not support the letter sent to the IFA

All 10 clubs in the Premier Division have written to the Football Association of Ireland to request that a proposal for an all-island league be submitted to Uefa for consideration.

It follows 10 of 12 Irish Premiership sides writing a similar letter to the Irish Football Association.

Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville are the two clubs that did not sign the letter.

The IFA had said previously it does not support the all-island league plans.

The latest proposals for a cross-border league have been presented by Kerry businessman Kieran Lucid, with the potential format seeing teams play home and away in their current leagues before merging for the latter part of the season.

Lucid, who is working on his plans with Dutch sports consultancy Hypercube, said in January that European places would be guaranteed before the split.

With the League of Ireland clubs joining the Irish League outfits in making the request of the governing bodies, it means 20 of the 22 top-flight clubs on the island are keen for Uefa to consider the proposals.

Dundalk beat Linfield 7-1 on aggregate in the inaugural cross-border Unite the Union Champions Cup

"I put it to our board and the feeling is that an all-Ireland league would not benefit our club," Dungannon Swifts chairman Keith Boyd said.

"However, that is not to say that we will not get on board and go ahead with the format if it does happen. For now, all we are saying is that we don't support the current proposals.

"I believe the Irish League is excellent as it is right now, and there is no need to change. It is important that a league is strong from top to bottom and I just don't think that would be the case if the proposals go ahead.

"These conversations have been going on for too long and I have a number of concerns about how viable this new league would be."

The IFA had rejected Lucid's initial proposals for the new league last October, before the businessman revealed in January that a split season was being considered for the cross-border competition.

Speaking in January, Lucid said he had taken the IFA's concerns on board and was hoping to remain in dialogue to see if a solution could be found.