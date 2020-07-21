Scottish gossip: Rangers, Gerrard, Celtic, Lennon, Aberdeen, Motherwell

English Championship side Bristol City still believe they can tempt Steven Gerrard to join them for next season, with the Rangers boss still their number one managerial target. (Bristol Live)

Celtic and Aberdeen could face playing 10 games - including European games and two Scottish Cup ties in a four-week spell in December. (Daily Record)

Motherwell are braced for an approach from Huddersfield Town for manager Stephen Robinson. (Scottish Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon admits Celtic might not be able to reject bids for the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer because of the financial fallout of Covid-19. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone seem likely to offer Craig Conway a contract after the former Scotland winger impressed on trial. (Courier)

Dundee striker Kane Hemmings has belatedly joined his team-mates in agreeing a wage cut. (Courier)

Hamilton Academical winger David Templeton will miss the season opener against Celtic with a back problem. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring remains positive about playing again after serious injury and says retirement was never on his mind. (Evening News)