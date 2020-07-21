Max Ehmer: Bristol Rovers sign defender from Gillingham

Max Ehmer spent six years at Gillingham

Bristol Rovers have signed Max Ehmer on a two-year deal after the defender's contract at fellow League One side Gillingham expired.

The 28-year-old made more than 200 league appearances in six years with the Gills, having initially joined on loan from Queens Park Rangers in 2014.

"Max is a very good defender who is proven at this level," said Rovers boss Ben Garner.

"The other thing Max brings to us is leadership."