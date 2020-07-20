Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace manager says 'I don't know what more we can do'

Palace defender Mamadou Sakho went off injured in the first half against Wolves

Roy Hodgson pointed to Crystal Palace's lack of selection options and said he does not know "what more we can do" after his side slumped to a seventh consecutive Premier League defeat.

Defender Mamadou Sakho limped off injured in the 2-0 loss at Wolves, the seventh player now unavailable for the Eagles.

Defeat at Molineux means Palace cannot finish higher than 13th place.

Manager Hodgson said "an awful lot of things" have not gone his side's way.

The former England boss told BBC Sport: "We just have to get on with it and make certain not to allow what has happened in this period to affect next season."

On-loan striker Cenk Tosun returned to Everton early after suffering a knee injury, while Palace have been without Martin Kelly since January.

Since the restart, they have lost captain Luka Milivojevic and defenders Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt and James Tomkins to injury, while Christian Benteke was ruled out for the remainder of the season for a red card.

Palace have scored just 30 goals in 37 games this season, with bottom club Norwich the only side to net fewer.

Prior to their wretched run without winning, the Eagles had picked up four straight wins, all with clean sheets, and end the season with a trip to Europa League-chasing Tottenham on Sunday.

Hodgson said: "An awful lot of things have not gone our way during this period of bad results but we have to face up to it and then in the summer find the players to reinforce us.

"The lack of strikers we have and lack of goalscorers - that has been a constant theme for the whole of the three seasons I've been at the club, so nothing changes.

"You mustn't forget in these recent matches we have played some of the top teams in the country and we are doing it with a weakened team.

"I don't know what more we can do. I can't magic players out of thin air. We have the squad we have.

"We are not going to recover any of the injured players, it will be putting out the same players today on Sunday who are really tired and giving their all for the club."