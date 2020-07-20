Gaetano Berardi: Leeds United defender could be out for up to nine months with ACL injury

Gaetano Berardi in action for Leeds
Gaetano Berardi has played

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi could be out until April next year with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 31-year-old Swiss suffered the tear in his knee during the Championship champions' 3-1 victory over Derby County on Sunday.

Berardi, who has played 25 games this season, was replaced in the 33rd minute of the match and faces up to nine months on the sidelines.

He joined Leeds from Italian side Sampdoria in July 2014.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you