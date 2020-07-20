Gaetano Berardi: Leeds United defender could be out for up to nine months with ACL injury

Gaetano Berardi has played

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi could be out until April next year with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 31-year-old Swiss suffered the tear in his knee during the Championship champions' 3-1 victory over Derby County on Sunday.

Berardi, who has played 25 games this season, was replaced in the 33rd minute of the match and faces up to nine months on the sidelines.

He joined Leeds from Italian side Sampdoria in July 2014.