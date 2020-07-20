Jacob Sorensen: Norwich sign Danish midfielder on three-year contract

Jacob Sorensen
Sorensen began his career with hometown club Esbjerg and is a Denmark Under-21 international

Relegated Norwich have completed the signing of midfielder Jacob Sorensen from Danish top-flight side Esbjerg.

The 22-year-old Dane, who can also play as a centre-back, has agreed a three-year contract with the Canaries.

Sorensen will officially become a Norwich player when the transfer window opens next Monday, with the move subject to international clearance.

"We're really happy. There was a lot of interest and many clubs were after him," Norwich boss Daniel Farke said.

