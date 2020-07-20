Mame Diouf: Stoke City's Senegal forward leaves Championship club

  • From the section Stoke
Mame Diouf
Mame Diouf scored 26 times in 157 first-team appearances for Stoke City

Senegal forward Mame Diouf has left Stoke City after six years at the club.

The 32-year-old signed an extension to his contract earlier in July, until the end of the season, but has asked to be released one-game early.

“Mame has been a hugely popular member of our squad and leaves with our very best wishes," chief executive Tony Scholes told the club website.

“The role he played in us securing three successive ninth-placed finishes in the Premier League should not be overlooked."

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward has also left Stoke, the club confirmed.

