Barrow sign Luke James, Mike Jones and Tom Beadling

Luke James made his Hartlepool debut in 2011 and played more than 150 games for the club

Barrow have signed striker Luke James, midfielder Mike Jones and defender Tom Beadling on two-year deals following their promotion to League Two.

James, 25, who scored seven goals in 17 league games appearances for Barrow during a loan spell in 2018, has joined from Hartlepool United.

Mike Jones, 32, has moved from Carlisle United, where he made 158 appearances during a four-year spell.

Beadling, 24, has joined after leaving Scottish Championship side Dunfermline.

He played a total of 50 games in all competitions last season.

The trio have joined the Football League newcomers on the same day captain John Rooney left to join Stockport County for an undisclosed fee.