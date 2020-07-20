John Rooney: Stockport County sign Wayne's brother from Barrow

John Rooney joined Barrow in 2018

Stockport County have signed Wayne Rooney's younger brother John from Barrow on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old midfielder leaves Barrow for an undisclosed fee despite captaining the side and scoring 17 league goals last season as they won promotion to the Football League.

Boss Jim Gannon told the club's website the deal was a "statement of intent".

"As a team we needed to add a player with both creativity and attacking intent from midfield," Gannon said.

"John is the standout player in the National League for goals from midfield.

"He also brings a level of football involvement and leadership that helps a team play to a high standard."

The Everton academy graduate has also played for Macclesfield Town, Barnsley, Bury, Chester and Wrexham, as well as a spell playing Major League Soccer in America.