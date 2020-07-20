Dundee thank players for 'safeguarding future' of club with pay cuts

Dundee have announced that discussions with players over reduced wages have concluded.

"We are delighted to say that all the players who entered the process and remain with the club have taken the decision to help safeguard the future of the club," read a brief statement.

Last week, it emerged that striker Kane Hemmings was the only one of 13 players involved not to have agreed new terms.

The proposed cuts were between 15 and 25% depending on the level of salary.

Dundee have been using the UK government's furlough scheme since the coronavirus crisis shut down the professional game in March, with players' full wages topped up by the Championship club.

Striker Andrew Nelson agreed to leave earlier this week with a year to run on his deal, while captain Josh Meekings is among those moving on under freedom of contract.