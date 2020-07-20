Jamille Matt: Forest Green Rovers sign Newport County striker

Jamille Matt's former clubs also include Grimsby, Blackpool, Plymouth and Fleetwood

Forest Green have signed striker Jamille Matt on a one-year contract after his exit from Newport County.

The 30-year-old had been with the Welsh side since the summer of 2018, scoring 20 league goals from 76 appearances.

“I’m delighted to sign for Forest Green and Mark Cooper was the main factor in me signing," he told the club website.

"I have a lot of experience and I want to use this to help the team and match their ambition and desire to be successful.”

Head coach Cooper added: “He knows how to be successful at the level, not old in terms of years, but in games he is vastly experienced.

“Jamille brings a different weapon to our armoury. We have not had a focal point since Christian Doidge left. He can be a target man and gives you another option."