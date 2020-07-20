George Taft: Bolton Wanderers sign ex-Cambridge United defender on two-year deal

George Taft had three spells on loan at Cambridge as well as a permanent spell

Bolton Wanderers have signed defender George Taft on a two-year deal after his departure from Cambridge United.

Leicester-born Taft, 26, played 30 games for the U's last season before his release, taking his record at the club to five goals in 113 appearances.

He started out at hometown club Leicester, and has also had permanent spells at Burton Albion and Mansfield.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to have signed for this club and get it over the line," Taft told the Bolton website.

Taft is the third player - following Antoni Sarcevic and Eoin Doyle - to join Ian Evatt's Trotters for their forthcoming League Two campaign, after the new head coach was appointed earlier this month.

Evatt said: "I'm delighted to have signed George, a 6ft 4in tall, left-footed defender who has an excellent pedigree having played for England youth teams and coming through the Leicester City academy."