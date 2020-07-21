Scottish Cup: 2019-20 final scheduled for 20 December

Hearts and Celtic contested the last Scottish Cup final in May 2019

The Scottish Cup final for season 2019-20 will be played on 20 December.

The Hampden showpiece was originally scheduled for 9 May, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The semi-finals - Hearts v Hibernian and Celtic v Aberdeen - have been rearranged for 31 October and 1 November.

The Scottish FA has also announced players who have played for other teams in the competition during last season will not be cup tied for the games.

As per changes to the laws of the game agreed by IFAB, five substitutes will also be permitted.

"It has always been our intention to play the tournament to a finish and while the impact of Covid-19 has dramatically altered the schedule, we are confident that the final will be a unique and memorable showpiece event during the Christmas holidays," said SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

"The dates also give us the best possible chance of having supporters attend the matches at Hampden. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters are of paramount importance and we will continue to follow the public health guidance from the Scottish government."