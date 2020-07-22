MOTD Top 10 podcast: Steven Gerrard on Liverpool title, Rafa Benitez and Zinedine Zidane's 'big feet'

Winning the Champions League in 2005 was, unsurprisingly, a career highlight for Steven Gerrard

Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard is the latest Premier League legend to reveal all to Match of the Day's Top 10 podcast.

The current Rangers boss retired as a player in 2016 after more than 850 appearances spread over a 19-year career.

Gerrard won the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup at Liverpool but a Premier League title eluded him.

The 40-year-old said seeing his former side crowned champions recently helped bury a few demons, but admitted it still gave him mixed feelings after missing out on league success himself.

"It was fantastic for everyone connected to the club but it was mixed in many ways because of my own experiences being a fan and being an ex player," he said.

"A lot of demons were put to bed, not all of them, but certainly I felt a lot better when Liverpool got over the line recently.

"I look back every day (at not winning a Premier League title) and I think I will forever and ever. It is the one that eludes me in terms of being a player and it would have completed the set."

Gerrard was speaking to Gary Lineker and Jermaine Jenas as he reflected on the moments and people that shaped his career. Check out his top 10 below.

Best player you have played with?

Gerrard and Suarez were Liverpool team-mates from 2011 until 2014

"Luis Suarez at Liverpool. I don't think you will be surprised by that. Absolutely phenomenal footballer.

"He is just a machine, someone who never walked into a treatment room and someone who I always felt going onto the pitch we could beat any type of opposition with just because he could do things that would blow me away."

Best player played against?

Gerrard played against ex-France star Zidane at Euro 2004

"This is where I wanted to pick two. In my early days it was Zinedine Zidane. I was in my early 20s and it was probably the first time I had gone onto a football pitch and come off and been in total shock because I'd been in awe of someone. Just the size, the physicality, the power, the strength, skill, the size of his feet and the way he manipulated the ball.

"The other one is Lionel Messi for sure. He is just a freak footballer, there are some that operate on a different planet from the rest of us. He is my modern day Diego Maradona."

Best manager played under?

Rafael Benitez, right, managed Liverpool for six years from 2004

"Rafa Benitez. Tactically he improved me.

"The relationship between me and Rafa was not one of those warm father and son type relationships, but if you are talking about someone who could set a team up to win a football match or break your game down individually to help you get to the next level and be a better footballer for it, it is definitely Rafa."

Favourite goal scored?

Gerrard's equaliser took the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham to extra time and then penalties, where Liverpool triumphed

"I have to pick the West Ham FA Cup final in 2006.

"I dreamed of playing in an FA Cup final. That goal came when I had nothing left to give, I was tired and cramping up.

"Sometimes you hit one and it connects well and you surprise yourself, that was one of them."

Favourite game played in?

Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-2 on penalties after extra time having come back from 3-0 down at half time to draw 3-3

"Winning the Champions League final in Istanbul, obviously. I always have to go to that.

"The weeks leading up to the game I was not sleeping the same. Milan had some top players all over the squad.

"The game started and it went wrong after three or four minutes and at half time we were 3-0 down. That was one of the most difficult dressing rooms I have ever walked into as a captain and I was thinking 'what am I going to say?'.

"My own brother and dad had had enough at half time. It was a bit of a trek to the stadium and even they were contemplating going.

"Still to this day you think how did it happen? I have to pinch myself to believe that we did that comeback."

Football hero growing up?

Gerrard rated John Barnes as one of the Liverpool players he most admired when growing up

"I had a few. With England, the first World Cup I watched properly was the 1990 one so Gary Lineker and Gazza. I loved that England team.

"From a Liverpool point of view, John Barnes, I grew up watching him and then, just before I signed schoolboy forms at Liverpool, it was Robbie Fowler."

Best game ever watched?

Divock Origi's late goal ensured Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate to reach last season's Champions League final

"Last year at Anfield I was invited to go to the Champions League second leg against Barcelona - the 4-0 game. If you talk about heartbeat and adrenaline, I had to leave at 3-0 because I was so nervous it was going to go wrong.

"It is certainly one of the best games I've watched since I've retired."

Craziest team-mate?

Ruddock was known for being a larger than life character during his playing days

"I wouldn't class him as a team-mate but he was someone I was an apprentice under - Neil 'Razor' Ruddock.

"I used to clean his boots, put his kit out, I was always around him and he was larger than life. You could have a story every day.

"He is great company, lovely fellow and the type of person you want to be around."

Favourite international moment?

England beat Germany 5-1 in a World Cup qualifier back in 2001

"I think my best moment would have to be going back to 2001 when we beat Germany 5-1 - that is the go to game and the memory for me where that team performed at the level it probably should have."