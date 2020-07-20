Joe Shaughnessy: Former St Johnstone captain joins St Mirren

Joe Shaughnessy spent a decade in Scotland before joining Southend last summer

Joe Shaughnessy says there is "something starting" at St Mirren after the Irish centre-back joined Jim Goodwin's side on a two-year deal.

The former Aberdeen and St Johnstone defender, 28, returns to the Scottish Premiership after a season in English League One with Southend United.

Having started out with six years at Pittodrie, he went on to skipper St Johnstone and make 169 appearances.

"The manager really sold the club to me," Shaughnessy said.

"His ambition came across really well and it made me feel like there is something starting here and I want to be a part of it.

"I feel well suited to the Scottish game and hopefully I can bring what I learned in England to here."

The former St Johnstone skipper is St Mirren's fourth summer signing and brings "fantastic leadership," says Goodwin.

He joins on-loan midfileder Nathan Sheron, defender Richard Tait and goalkeeper Jak Alnwick in Paisley.

"All these boys we are bringing in fit a certain profile and Joe ticks every box," added Goodwin.

