Women's Super League: Bridgepoint among firms interested in buying WSL stake

The Women's Super League has been a fully-professional league since 2018

Several private equity firms have expressed interest in buying a stake in the Women’s Super League, including global investors Bridgepoint, BBC Sport understands.

Bridgepoint, who own the rights to MotoGP, have made an approach, reportedly for a large minority share.

The Premier League remains in talks over a potential WSL takeover.

Run by the Football Association, the WSL is England's top women's division with 12 full-time, professional teams.

“As the WSL continues to grow and thrive there is considerable commercial interest from a variety of sectors," an FA spokesperson said.

Bridgepoint have been contacted for a response.

No WSL fixtures have been played since before the United Kingdom introduced social-distancing measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The new season is set to begin on the weekend of 5-6 September, in the second year of a three-year title sponsorship deal with Barclays.

Chelsea are the defending champions while Aston Villa have been promoted to the WSL after winning the second-tier title last season.