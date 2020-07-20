Paul Mullin: Cambridge United sign Tranmere Rovers striker on one-year deal

Paul Mullin scored goals at Scunthorpe and Leyton Orient to help Cambridge finish 16th

Paul Mullin has left Tranmere Rovers to sign for Cambridge United, their League Two rivals next season.

The 25-year-old striker has signed a one-season contract following a successful loan spell at the Abbey Stadium this term.

The former Morecambe and Swindon Town scored seven times this season.

That includes two goals in six matches for Cambridge, following Mullin's January deadline day arrival from Prenton Park.

"One of the key reasons I felt that I wanted to come back to sign for the club was [Cambridge head coach] Mark Bonner. His man management skills are excellent."

Liverpool-born Mullin scored seven times for Tranmere to help them win promotion to League One in 2018-19, but Rovers were then relegated back to League Two after just one season, when the campaign was settled on a points-per-game basis.

