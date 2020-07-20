Neil Harris: Manager eager to continue Cardiff City promotion 'ride'

Josh Murphy sealed a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough to put Cardiff within one result of the play-offs

Manager Neil Harris hopes that Cardiff City's run to the Championship play-offs has settled any doubts that he deserves to be at the helm.

Cardiff will be in the play-offs regardless of other results if they avoid defeat to relegation-threatened Hull City on Wednesday night.

"I like to think I've proven myself... that I deserve to be here and that I can carry the club forward," he said.

"I've been part of the ride and want it to continue past Wednesday night."

Harris' appointment in November, replacing Neil Warnock, was not universally welcomed by some Bluebirds fans.

Cardiff were 14th in the Championship at the time, seven points outside the top six.

Roll forward eight months to last weekend when Cardiff won 3-1 at Middlesbrough - a side now managed by Warnock - to put themselves within one result of clinching a play-off berth.

"We've got momentum and I can't wait for Wednesday as I'm enjoying watching my team - that's a big thing, the way we're playing at the moment," Harris said.

"Saturday (against Middlesbrough) was another example of what we want from the group. We had to defend the long ball, we had to hustle and bustle with a strong opponent.

"We did and we had the real moments of quality in the game, some of the movement off the ball was outstanding and that's the freedom I want my players to play with."

Swansea ready to pounce

Arch-rivals Swansea City, three points behind in the table, are the only side that can now catch the Bluebirds.

Steve Cooper's side go to mid-table Reading hoping that either Cardiff or Nottingham Forest - on the same points as Cardiff but with a superior goal difference - slip up to allow Swansea to sneak into the top six at the final hurdle.

For a time Harris' former club Millwall were also chasing Cardiff for their top-six spot and he says it is one of the things that makes football special.

"Of course it gives an extra edge, they're the rivals; I'm fully aware of Cardiff's rivalry between Swansea one way and Bristol City the other," Harris said.

"That's the sparkle although it's about winning for me... but Millwall were chasing us as well and that's the excitement of football.

"Millwall and Swansea were chasing us and we were playing Middlesbrough with Neil Warnock in charge! That's the beauty of football isn't it?

"We want to come above Swansea in the league, that's the bottom line of it and we know that if we do that we get sixth place and they don't. That's not anything other than being honest.

"Of course that gives the edge to it, but I want to win, I want to be in the play-offs. That's what I came to the club for."

Cardiff could be without Junior Hoilett against Hull with the muscle injury that saw the forward limp out of the Boro win after just 17 minutes.

But striker Lee Tomlin is pushing for a starting spot, despite not training on Monday as Cardiff manage his fitness.