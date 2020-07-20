Joel Cooper: Linfield winger poised for move to Oxford United

Joel Cooper could be the latest Irish League start to make a move to the Kassam Stadium

A deal has been reached between Linfield and Oxford United for the transfer of winger Joel Cooper to the League One side, BBC Sport understands.

The 24-year-old and his representatives have yet to agree personal terms for the switch.

The former Glenavon player is set to follow in the footsteps of Gavin Whyte and Mark Sykes by joining Oxford from an Irish League side.

Cooper scored 13 goals this season for Linfield and provided 17 assists.

He has one year remaining on his current deal with the Irish Premiership champions.

Shrewsbury Town were also believed to be interested in Cooper, who moved to Linfield from the Lurgan Blues two years ago.

Sykes, who joined from Glenavon last year, scored for Oxford in their League One play-off final defeat by Wycombe Wanderers a week ago.

Northern Ireland international Whyte is now at Cardiff City after signing for the U's from Crusaders in 2018.