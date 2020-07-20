Irish Cup: Irish FA rejects appeals from Ballymena and Cliftonville over semi-final suspensions

David Jeffrey will serve a touchline ban for the semi-final showdown against Coleraine

Ballymena United and Cliftonville have had their appeals against suspensions for the Irish Cup semi-finals turned down by the Irish FA.

United boss David Jeffrey and Steven McCullough will miss the Coleraine game while Reds duo Garry Breen and Jamie Harney are out of the Glentoran semi.

The clubs argued that the bans would have been already served but for Covid-19 shutdown and should no longer apply.

However, the IFA said it would be "unjust" for the bans not to be served.

The semi-finals at Windsor Park next Monday will see the first senior action since lrish League football was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The remainder of the Premiership season was cancelled so matches where the bans would have been served were not played.

The clubs queried the IFA's interpretation of its own Disciplinary Code including an article stating that a suspension must be served unless "the team that the player or official belongs is not responsible for the facts that led to the abandonment, cancellation or forfeiture of the match".

The response, the IFA said that they informed the clubs that the article "was not written with a global pandemic in mind".

The IFA added that it had "applied the overriding objective" in Article 1.6 of its code.

"The overriding objective of the Code is to maintain and promote fair play, protect the health and welfare of players (and others involved in the game , ensure that acts of indiscipline (on and off the field of play), or breaches of this code are dealt with expeditiously and fairly and that the image and reputation of football and the Irish Football Association are not adversely affected."

Following on from this, the IFA's Disciplinary Committee stated that "it would be unjust to allow infringements to take place without punishment. Furthermore, that would also be unfair to players/officials who had successfully maintained clean disciplinary records".