Leeds United: No manager would have to be persuaded to stay, says owner

Marcelo Bielsa led Leeds to their 27th Championship win of the season at Derby on Sunday

Owner Andrea Radrizzani believes Marcelo Bielsa will need no persuasion to extend his deal as Leeds United head coach, having won promotion to the Premier League.

The Argentine, 64, ended Leeds' 16-year exile from the top flight as he led the Whites to the Championship title on Saturday.

His deal is up at the end of the season, and talks are already planned.

"It's on merit for him to be here and he deserves it," Radrizzani said.

"I think it's an honour for Marcelo as for any other coach to be in charge of a club like Leeds United in the Premier League.

"So at the end we don't have to persuade anyone to stay at our club. It's on merit and ambition because it's a big club."

Sunday's win at Derby came after the Whites had already secured the title, thanks to defeats for nearest challengers West Bromwich Albion and Brentford.

Radrizzani is already working on deals to come for the forthcoming return to the top flight, confirming that he had been "in Europe" for talks with a potential signing.

Leeds only recently broke their club transfer record with the permanent signing of Helder Costa from Wolves, and more spending is anticipated for the new campaign.

"Yes, I think we could break it [the club transfer record] soon," Radrizzani added.

"I have a clear vision. I need to first secure the team in the Premier League for the next three years, to stay there.

"If we stay there for three years at least then I think we can have a very bright future and stay just behind the top six. That's my goal."