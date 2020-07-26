Pure expectation against long-running heartache - McCann assesses ex-clubs' cup pedigree

Cliftonville and Glentoran have met in four Europa League play-of finals

"You either deal with it or you don't."

Tim McCann knows how it feels to cope with - and successfully meet - the long-held expectations of Glentoran fans for Irish Cup success.

The current Larne coach is also one of a large number of former Cliftonville players who have failed to end the club's ongoing search for a first win in the cup competition since 1979.

Firmly embedded in the history of the north and east Belfast clubs as he is, the ex-winger is well positioned to provide an insight into the thoughts that might be occupying the minds of Glens and Reds players ahead of Monday's cup semi-final at Windsor Park.

While each club have more traditional derby rivals in Linfield and Crusaders, this is a fixture that has grown in intensity recently with meetings in three Europa League play-off finals - each won by Cliftonville.

Monday's match takes on even greater significance, of course, being the second of a last-four double header as the live BBC TV cameras capture the much-anticipated return of football in Northern Ireland after the four-month coronavirus lockdown.

"I always loved playing against Glentoran for Cliftonville and vice versa - even if I wasn't looking forward to going back to Cliftonville for the first couple of times after leaving," McCann said.

"They are always great footballing games, a bit feisty at times as well. It will be frustrating for both sets of fans not being there, of course, but I'm sure they will be watching it and screaming at the TV."

'All you hear about is the 1979 team'

McCann enjoyed success at Cliftonville but the Irish Cup eluded him

Having come through the youth ranks at Solitude, McCann was an integral part of Marty Quinn's Cliftonville team which famously ended an 88-year wait for the Reds' third Irish League title in 1998.

The north Belfast outfit has repeated that feat twice since, but to date has failed to end an Irish Cup drought which now stretches back 41 years to 1979.

"When I was playing for Cliftonville all we ever heard of was the famous 1979 team," he explained. "There were dos upon dos for them, you saw them every year and you wondered how you would live up to them.

"It would be the same pressure now, but wouldn't you love to be one of the players or manager to put that run to bed. Imagine being the team that ended that run."

Cliftonville have reached five finals since beating Portadown in 1979, with McCann featuring in the first of those against what he described as a great Glenavon side in 1997.

"I'll never forget the day of the game - we had breakfast with the '79 team. There was that added pressure and maybe on the day that got to us because we didn't turn up.

"We had a really good team, who won the league the following season, but I think a lot of us froze on the day."

'It's what all the great Glentoran teams have done'

McCann has three Irish Cup winners' medals from his time at Glentoran

If McCann's experience of the Irish Cup final with Cliftonville was a cruel one, that changed significantly when he moved across the city to join Glentoran.

"There's always been a romance with Glentoran and the Irish Cup," said McCann. "They dominated the trophy in the 1980s while in my time there we got to four finals and won three of them.

"The club won it in 1998 just before I arrived then we lifted the trophy in 2000 and 2001, got beat in the 2003 final and then won it again in 2004. It was always special."

The pressure to win the cup for the Glens was generated not by an increasingly impatient desire to end a lengthening winless run, as at Solitude, but by heightened supporter expectancy fuelled by regular success.

"It's pure expectation. The fans just expect you to get through to an Irish Cup final, because that is what all the great Glentoran teams of the past have done.

"That's the case every single season, no matter if you draw Linfield or Crusaders one after the other in the earlier rounds.

"You have to perform every week and be on your game every single time you play. That's just the way it is - you either deal with it or you don't."