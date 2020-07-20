Stuart Armstrong a role model for overcoming study 'stigma' - John Rankin

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong combined playing with studying for a law degree

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong is the ideal role model for players overcoming the "stigma" of preparing for life after football, says former PFA Scotland chairman John Rankin.

Recently-retired midfielder Rankin believes there is an unprecedented number of Scottish footballers without a club amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

And he says learning a career away from the game has never been more important.

"The PFA's support and guidance is second to none," said Rankin.

"The money players are getting paid in Scottish football now, they need another career.

"There's also the stigma of players studying during their career. They'll be on the team bus and someone will say, 'What you doing that for?' It's a kind of bullying tactic.

"Stuart Armstrong, when he was at Dundee United with me, was studying law. He's now at Southampton and very wealthy, but after his career he has something to go straight into.

"That makes people take notice and think, 'Why can't that be me?' Why can't I have something after football?"

While the English PFA receives £23m each season from the Premier League, Rankin highlighted the funding struggle of is Scottish counterpart, which he served for five years as chairman.

"In Scotland you have to opt in to it, whereas in the English PFA as soon as you've signed for a club you're a member," the former Hibernian and Dundee United player told BBC Scotland's Scottish football podcast.

"So in Scotland it's hard work for the recruitment guys at the PFA to get the players to join. Ultimately it's funded by the players and looks after the players."