Hawa Cissoko: West Ham Women sign France defender from ASJ Soyaux

Hawa Cissoko
Hawa Cissoko played 41 times in all competitions for ASJ Soyaux since July 2018

Women's Super League club West Ham United have signed France defender Hawa Cissoko on an undisclosed-length deal.

The 23-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain youngster arrives from French club ASJ Soyaux.

“It makes me very happy to join West Ham United," she told the Hammers' club website.

"I know West Ham is a big club and it is a dream for me to come here and play in England. I am so very, very happy to be here."

Head coach Matt Beard added: "Hawa is a versatile defender who can offer something a bit different to what we have had in our back-line. She is a very athletic player who doesn’t mind a tackle and comes with a great energy.

“She can also play centre-back and left-back too, which is fantastic for us and gives us options across the defence."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you