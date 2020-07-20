Jack Baldwin: Bristol Rovers sign former Sunderland defender

Jack Baldwin helped Salford finish 11th in League Two last season

Former Sunderland defender Jack Baldwin has joined Bristol Rovers.

The 27-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the Pirates, with the option of a further year.

He moved to Sunderland from Peterborough United in the summer of 2018 for an undisclosed fee, scoring three goals in over 42 games.

He spent most of last season on loan at Salford City where he played 17 times in an injury-hit season before being released by Sunderland last month.