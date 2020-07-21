Christy Grimshaw: From waitressing to AC Milan fairytale

Christy Grimshaw says she has been overwhelmed since signing with AC Milan

Six years go, Christy Grimshaw was working as a waitress at a hotel in Stonehaven, dishing up food and drinks.

Now, the 24-year-old Scot has been served up her own Italian job at AC Milan.

Grimshaw is the latest player signed up by Milan Women for their third campaign following a campaign with Metz in France.

And now the Kirkcaldy-born midfielder, who signed a one-year deal last week, is ready to take the next step in what she describes as her "football fairytale" .

"Back when [I worked as a waitress] I played for Aberdeen Ladies and you want to look far, but I would never have guessed I would be here," she told BBC Scotland.

"I need to kind of wake up a little bit, it is like a football fairy tale."

The midfielder admits her footballing path has been out of the norm.

After breaking into the Aberdeen Ladies first team at the age of 16, she then spent five years at Barry University in Miami after being spotted by a scholarship scout.

A spell in Metz soon followed, but despite the long and winding road to where she is now, Grimshaw remains humble.

Uncapped by her country, she is hoping that a successful campaign with the Rossonere can propel her into Shelley Kerr's thoughts.

"I have worked hard every year that I have played football, and then this happened," she said.

"It is huge, if I want to play for my country at some point and get my name out there and play the sport I love, with a very good programme which is getting built here, it is the biggest opportunity I could take.

"I want to help them do that and hopefully get Champions League football, and win the Championship. Let's hope."