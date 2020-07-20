FA Cup: Chelsea win over Man Utd watched by 7.3m on BBC

From the section

De Gea mistakes send Chelsea to FA Cup final

Chelsea's 3-1 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester United attracted an audience of 7.3 million to the BBC.

The peak audience across the BBC's platforms saw the Blues end United's 19-match unbeaten run.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea will now face London rivals and 13-time winners Arsenal in the final at Wembley on Saturday, 1 August.

That match can be watched live from 16:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.