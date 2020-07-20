Ravel Morrison: Middlesbrough midfielder returns to Sheffield United

Middlesbrough became Ravel Morrison's ninth club in six years when he joined them in January

Midfielder Ravel Morrison has ended his loan spell at Middlesbrough after boss Neil Warnock told him he was no longer required at the Riverside.

Morrison, 27, was signed until the end of the season from Sheffield United in January by Warnock's predecessor Jonathan Woodgate.

However, he played just three games and was left out of the squad for last weekend's defeat by Cardiff City.

"I don't think I'd use Ravel again this season," said Warnock.

"So I told him as far as I was concerned I thanked him for what he's done since I've been here and then let him go."

Morrison has had a nomadic career, with Boro his 11th club since breaking into Manchester United's first team in 2010.