Carlos Corberan: Huddersfield Town approach Leeds United assistant to be next boss

Carlos Corberan has been with Leeds since 2017

Huddersfield Town have approached Leeds United assistant boss Carlos Corberan to be their next head coach.

Corberan, who is also the club's under-23 manager, has been part of Marcelo Bielsa's coaching team this season as Leeds won the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

The Spaniard, 37, previously worked with Manuel Pellegrini and ex-Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde at Valencia.

Danny Cowley was sacked as Huddersfield boss on Sunday.

Corberan, who also worked in Saudi Arabia and Cyprus before moving to Leeds in 2017, became part of Bielsa's coaching team following the Argentine's arrival at Elland Road a year later.

Although Bielsa's contract is about to run out, with Leeds planning immediate talks about an extension, it is understood Corberan's is a long deal and would involve compensation.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani said on Monday that Corberan has already had opportunities to leave Leeds to become a head coach previously.

I understand the ambition of Carlos," said Radrizzani. "I asked him to stay one year because we had an unfinished job.

"He did stay and now I think he needs to enjoy this moment of success with everybody.

"I know how much Carlos works and I think now it's also good that he can take his own way and start a new journey to build himself as a first-team coach.

"He deserves it."

If Huddersfield did decide to appoint Corberan, they would be following the path they went down with David Wagner, who was part of Jurgen Klopp's wider coaching team at Borussia Dortmund.

Huddersfield want to return to the collaborative set-up they had with Wagner and his successor Jan Siewert, whose titles were head coach, rather than the management model favoured by Cowley.

Cowley was surprisingly dismissed by the Terriers despite all but sealing their Championship survival by beating West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

First-team coach Mark Hudson and head of performance John Iga have also since departed.

Wagner took Huddersfield into the Premier League and kept them in the top flight before quitting midway through last season.

Siewert was recruited from Dortmund's reserve team to replace his fellow German but eventually took them down and was dismissed in August.