Drey Wright: Hibernian winger hails NHS staff for care of his premature twins

Wright signed a two-year deal at Easter Road this month after leaving St Johnstone

Hibernian winger Drey Wright has praised NHS staff for the role they played in caring for his premature twins just before lockdown.

His new club will wear a 'Thank you NHS' logo on their shirts this season primarily for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Wright has his own reasons for being thankful to the nurses and doctors who looked after his family.

"The care they got was brilliant," said the 25-year-old.

His partner gave birth in Glasgow on 17 February, shortly before the football season was curtailed and the country ground to a halt, with the children then moved to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

"It was tough, I'm not going to lie," he said of that period.

"The twins were eight weeks early and were in the intensive care unit for three weeks or so.

"We were up at the hospital every day, seeing how they were getting on. It was a crazy summer for everybody but we were very busy."

Wright admitted that the plus side of having no games or training meant he was able to contribute more than he might otherwise on the domestic front.

"It was nice in a certain way to be more involved, to be in and around it a bit more," he added.

"I feel my partner benefited from having the help, especially with it being twins and double the work."

Wright has previously spoken about the gamble he took in knocking back the offer of a new contract from St Johnstone before a concrete offer was made by Hibs - a situation all the more precarious given the recent arrival of two new family members.

"It was a risk on my part but ultimately one I felt I had to take and I'm very pleased it worked out and so is my family," he said.