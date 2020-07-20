Livingston sign goalkeeper Max Stryjek

From the section

Max Stryjek in training during his days at Sunderland

Livingston have signed goalkeeper Max Stryjek on a three year-deal.

The 24-year-old Pole arrives from English National League side Eastleigh, having been on the books at Sunderland for six years until 2019.

He made three appearances for League Two Accrington Stanley during a loan spell in 2017.

A former youth international, Stryjek is the second keeper to join Livi this summer, with Robby McCrorie returning on loan from Rangers.

