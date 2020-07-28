Scottish Premiership: Who will end this season as top scorer?

Without a great deal of transfer activity as yet, the race for top scorer in the Scottish Premiership looks like it will involve some familiar faces.

But, with the window open until October, Aberdeen tempted to cash in on Sam Cosgrove and Leigh Griffiths facing an uncertain future at Celtic, there could be a surprise package or two.

Here we look at some of the early contenders to top the scoring charts...

Odsonne Edouard (Celtic)

The powerful Frenchman was the division's top marksman by a distance last term, scoring 22 goals as Celtic wrapped up a ninth successive title.

Quick, strong and skilful, when Edouard hits his stride he is close to unstoppable. The 22-year-old has netted 61 goals across all competitions in the past two seasons.

Celtic had three players, including the former PSG youth, in the top four on last year's assists table and outscored closest challengers Rangers by 25 goals, so expect more of the same as manager Neil Lennon sets his sights on a record 10-in-a-row.

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)

Morelos, of course, might not be at Ibrox much longer, given speculation over a move to Lille. However, he would be expected to be among the leading scorers should he stay.

Team-mate Jermain Defoe eclipsed him by a single goal in the league last term - with a Premiership-leading goal every 77 minutes - but the English veteran was often stepping in to give Morelos a rest as a run to the last 16 in the Europa League helped the Colombian to 29 goals for the campaign, albeit all came before Christmas.

Defoe also filled in during periods of suspension since Morelos has topped the charts for red and yellow cards at Rangers over the past two seasons, with a short fuse something opponents can play on.

Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen)

Aberdeen may have lost last season's top scorer Cosgrove after Guingamp had a bid accepted, but the 23-year-old decided to stay put for now.

The Englishman has averaged 22 goals over the past two seasons after a slow start, with his robust frame making him tailor-made for Scottish football, but he has also demonstrated a delicate touch, including his delicious chip against Motherwell last season.

Christian Doidge (Hibernian)

Life at Hibs did not start smoothly for the former Forest Green Rovers striker, with a barren spell of nine league matches. But once the man who signed him last summer, Paul Heckingbottom, was sacked, the Welshman could not stop scoring.

Seven goals came in his next five matches and a total of 18 in 38 appearances across all competitions. A fair few of those were of the scruffy, close-range variety but his shots-on-target ratio of 65% was only bettered by Celtic's James Forrest in the top 10 scorers' list.

It will be interesting to see if he can establish an understanding with new arrival Kevin Nisbet, who registered 23 goals of his own for Dunfermline Athletic last term.

Lawrence Shankland (Dundee Utd)

It's been more than five years since Shankland's last appearance in the top flight and he has never scored a Premiership goal. However, the 24-year-old has come on leaps and bounds since being released by Aberdeen and is now a Scotland international.

He found the net 29 times in 35 games as Dundee United ran away with the Championship last term, having scored 34 and 29 in his previous two campaigns at Ayr United. Add to the fact that he scored against Hearts and Hibs (twice) in the cups suggest he will be comfortable making the step up.

All United have to do now is make sure they keep him, with other clubs looking on covetously.

Ryan Christie (Celtic)

It was all going so well for Christie in the first half of last season with a barrage of goals, including an opening-day hat-trick against St Johnstone and his first Scotland strike. However, a missed penalty in December's loss against Rangers and a subsequent suspension interrupted his rhythm somewhat.

That said, he ended the curtailed season with a not too shabby 20 goals for club and country. Scotland boss Steve Clarke has a glut of left-sided players available to him so Christie knows his Celtic form is crucial if he is to feature in this autumn's internationals.

Leigh Griffiths (Celtic)

In Griffiths, Celtic have the Scottish Premiership's highest scorer. However, a combination of on and off-field issues, combined with competition for places, have rendered his recent campaigns less prolific.

Since his 40-goal haul in 2015-16, the Scotland forward, who turns 30 next month, has not breached 20 club goals in a season and his last international goal came in 2017.

His pre-season got off to a rocky start after he was left behind to work on his fitness as his team-mates went to France for warm-up games. However, manager Neil Lennon has "nothing but praise" for the striker's improved fitness.

Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock)

Goals were an issue for Kilmarnock last season, with 31 scored in 30 league games. But the partnership of Nicke Kabamba and Brophy began to bear fruit post January, as the latter knocked in seven goals in nine before the season's premature halt.

The 24-year-old is on penalty duties and has conjured up some stunning strikes during his time in Ayrshire but needs to find a few more tap-ins to get close to the 20-goals-a-season mark.

Billy Mckay (Ross County)

The last man to score a Ross County winner all the way back in February, experienced striker Mckay is the type of reliable forward Premiership managers love. His haul of 11 goals last term helped his side secure top-flight safety, with strike partner Ross Stewart also reaching that tally.

The new campaign is all about consolidation for the Dingwall side and Mckay's goals and ability to link the play give County a chance of bettering last year's showing.

Callum Hendry (St Johnstone)

The suspension of the season came just as Hendry was finding his form, with four goals in six for the 22-year-old, including a winner in St Johnstone's last match before lockdown.

Hendry can lean on the experience of Stevie May and Chris Kane as well as former McDiarmid striker Steven MacLean, who is back at the club as a coach. Should he continue to develop, he will likely prove an asset for Callum Davidson's side.

Christopher Long (Motherwell)

One of Motherwell's first bits of business this summer was to secure Long on an extended contract after his 11 goals in his maiden campaign, with a Scottish Cup hat-trick at Dundee a particular highlight.

Long netted in Motherwell's last competitive match - March's 1-1 draw at Hearts - and that goal kept them third in the league. Now the 25-year-old Englishman faces a fresh challenge in the shape of summer signing Jordan White, who will be competing for Motherwell's number nine slot.