Scottish League Cup: All SPFL teams to take part, with 6 October start
- From the section Scottish League Cup
All 42 SPFL clubs have now confirmed their participation in this season's League Cup, with the group stage kicking off on 6 October.
Clubs had been given the opportunity to opt out, with the Championship, League One and League Two operating shortened campaigns from mid-October.
The format mirrors last season's with no replays, bonus points and sides in Europe joining at the knockout phase.
The final will be played at Hampden on Sunday 28 February.
Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts and Highland League champions Brora Rangers will be invited to take part, with a seeded and regionalised draw to follow.
Betfred Cup dates:
Round 1:
- Match day 1 - Tuesday 6 October
- Match day 2 - Saturday 10 October
- Match day 3 - Tuesday 13 October
- Match day 4 - Tuesday 10 November
- Match day 5 - Saturday 14 November
Round 2
- Saturday 28 & Sunday 29 November
Quarter Final
- Tuesday 15, Wednesday 16 & Thursday 17 December
Semi Final
- Saturday 23 & Sunday 24 January
Final
- Sunday 28 February