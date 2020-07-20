Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund sign midfielder from Birmingham City

Jude Bellingham (right) has played at youth level for England

Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham has completed his move to German giants Borussia Dortmund.

The 17-year-old midfielder travelled to Dortmund on Thursday to finalise the latest stages of the transfer.

Bellingham, who is the Blues' youngest player, will leave the Championship club after their final game of the season on Wednesday.

"I'm incredibly excited to have joined one of Europe's biggest clubs," said the England Under-17 international.

"The direction they are heading in and how much they help to improve young players made it an easy decision for myself and my family.

"I can't thank Birmingham City enough for what they have done for me, not just this past year but since the age of seven. Once a blue always a blue."

Dortmund were Bellingham's preferred choice ahead of a number of English clubs, including Manchester United.

United even arranged a meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson when Bellingham visited their training ground.

However, Dortmund's recent impressive history of developing young players, most notably Jadon Sancho and Christian Pulisic, proved persuasive, in addition to Dortmund's continuing presence in the Champions League.

In August 2019, Bellingham broke the record of former England striker Trevor Francis as Birmingham's youngest player, when he made his first-team debut aged 16 years 38 days.

He also scored the winner against Stoke on his home debut.

