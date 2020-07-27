Irish Cup: How well can you remember the routes to the semi-finals?

Ballymena United take on Coleraine at Windsor Park before Cliftonville's clash with Glentoran at the same venue

Northern Irish club football returns from its four-month hiatus on Monday with the Irish Cup semi-finals.

Cliftonville face Glentoran and Ballymena United take on Coleraine in what is sure to be two fiercely contested games.

But how well can you remember the final four's cup campaigns up to this point?

Test your knowledge with our 12-question quiz and let us know how you get on using #BBCIrishCup