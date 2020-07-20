Nigel Pearson: Former Watford boss 'overwhelmed' by support messages

Nigel Pearson (right) has thanked supporters for sending personal messages

Nigel Pearson says he has been "overwhelmed" by messages of support since being sacked as Watford manager.

Pearson was appointed in December but dismissed on Sunday with Watford in 17th position in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone.

Under-23s coach Hayden Mullins has been placed in temporary charge for the final two league games of the season.

"Although not able to finish the task I was brought in to achieve, I wish Watford all the best," Pearson tweeted.

"I've been overwhelmed by the well wishes I've received from Watford supporters and the football community. Thank you all for your kind messages."

Watford were bottom of the Premier League with just one win in 15 matches when Pearson was appointed on a deal until the end of the season.

The club is now searching for its 13th permanent manager since Sean Dyche took charge nine years ago.

Under Pearson, Watford won seven games in the Premier League, but the Hornets were soundly beaten by West Ham on Friday.

Their final two games of the season are a trip to Manchester City and the visit of Arsenal.

The club is expected to hold a news conference at 15:00 BST on Monday.