Rangers: Players taking a knee strongly backed after 'disgusting' comments

Connor Goldson posted on Instagram about being hurt by comments from fans

Rangers have strongly backed their players in taking a knee, after defender Connor Goldson called out a "minority" of fans for "disgusting" comments following his show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Goldson posted a photo on social media of himself and team-mates kneeling on the pitch before a friendly in Lyon.

Rangers say any fan "unable to support our players" is not welcome at Ibrox.

The club also condemned the racist abuse directed at Alfredo Morelos.

Police are investigating after the Colombia striker was subjected to racial slurs on social media.

Managing director Stewart Robertson said the Morelos abuse "cannot be tolerated and must be condemned by everyone in Scottish football and society as a whole".

He added: "As a club, we stand firmly behind our players who have taken a knee prior to recent games. This is a strong stance against racism.

"We will work tirelessly to protect our players every single day and will not tolerate the abuse or hatred that some have had to endure in recent days.

"To be clear, if you are unable to support our players, regardless of their background, you are not welcome at Ibrox. Rangers is a club for all."

Responding to comments on Instagram on Sunday night, Goldson said Rangers players were "hurt" by the backlash as they show solidarity for Black Lives Matter.

He added: "I'm not doing this for attention, or for anyone to feel sorry for me. But these are fans of our club.

"I know it's a minority and I'm not suggesting otherwise, however as a majority who stand by us we need to make a stand to be heard."