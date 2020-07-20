Mo Barrow: Reading winger joins South Korea champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

Mo Barrow's last game for Reading was in August 2019

Reading winger Mo Barrow has moved to reigning South Korean champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old Gambia international scored 14 goals in 82 games for the Royals after joining from Swansea City in the summer of 2017.

He spent last season on loan at Turkish side Denizlispor and had a year left on his contract at the Madejski Stadium.

He joins a Jeonbuk side currently second in the K-League, three points off leaders Ulsan Hyundai.