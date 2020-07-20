Richard O'Donnell: Bradford goalkeeper signs two-year contract extension

Richard O'Donnell is Bradford's first-choice goalkeeper

Bradford City goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell has turned down offers from other clubs to sign a two-year contract extension at Valley Parade.

The 31-year-old has been the Bantams' first-choice goalkeeper since joining from Northampton Town in 2018.

O'Donnell has gone on to play 83 times.

"He has accepted a deal on reduced terms and turned down other offers from elsewhere, which I think speaks volumes of his loyalty to our club," manager Stuart McCall told the club website.

The deal for the former Sheffield Wednesday, Walsall, Bristol City and Rotherham United player comes as clubs re-evaluate their finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen most clubs in Leagues One and Two, including Bradford, not play since mid-March.

"When the gaffer first told me he wanted me to stay, I said straight away that this was the club I wanted to be at," O'Donnell said

"My family have all really taken to Bradford City over the past two years and it was a no-brainer for me, once the offer was on the table."